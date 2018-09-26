Flying Squad’s wheels come off
Members say they have had only two cars available for past two weeks – while 12 are required
The Port Elizabeth Flying Squad has been operating with just two cars on the road to respond to serious and violent crimes across the Bay – a fraction of the number it needs, it was revealed on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.