Fake doctor allegedly rapes teen who had just given birth

A fake doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a teenager - who had just given birth - at a hospital in Mthatha.

The incident happened at 9:15am on Tuesday when a 30-year-old man, pretending to be a doctor, went to the hospital's maternity ward.

Police spokesperson captain Dineo Koena said the man visited the victim's ward stating he wanted to do check up on the 17-year-old as she gave birth on Monday morning.

Koena said he allegedly ordered her to undress claiming he wanted to do a check up.

Thereafter, the man allegedly raped the teen in the maternity ward.

"Police were alerted and he was arrested in the hospital at about 12:30pm," Koena said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.