Baakens Valley plane crashed due to engine failure
"The engine lost firing timing which resulted in engine failure," aircraft investigator report reveals
The plane that crash in the Baakens Valley in Port Elizabeth three months ago is believed to have experienced engine failure.
This was revealed in the preliminary occurrence report released by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.
Pilot Rego Burger, 56, was killed when his Fish Eagle aircraft crashed in the valley at about 2.30pm on June 11.
The plane burst into flames on crashing into the cliff, about 20m from The Knysna luxury apartment complex in Walmer.
Most of the wreckage disintegrated in the fire but some components, including a part of the wing, were salvaged.
About 6.5km’s into the flight, near the North End lake, Burger broadcast a mayday call and told the air traffic control operator that the aircraft was experiencing engine failure resulting in him heading back to the airport.
CCTV footage showed the aircraft turning in a steep bank to the right at high speed into the valley and crashing
The report states that on receiving the mayday call, the airport’s fire and rescue division was placed on standby.
“The aircraft was at approximately 1700 feet at the time when it was observed making a turn and lost height drastically to approximately 1100 feet in a short period of time,” the report states.
Some key findings were:
- The engine lost firing timing which resulted in engine failure;
- That the aircraft was fitted with a Rover 3500 V8 engine specifically for Rover motor vehicles; and
- That the distributor driving gear was found worn out, with three teeth damaged during operation.
“According to an eyewitness, who was outside his house at the time the aircraft was flying over the area, he heard the sound of an aircraft and looked up and suddenly heard a loud bang. He then noticed the aircraft making a steep turn to the left as if it was heading back to the airport.
Also he noticed that he could no longer hear the aircraft engine.”
The airports radar playback also showed the aircraft gradually losing altitude.
“At the time the aircraft reached the accident site it had an altitude indication of approximately 300 feet.”
The aircraft crashed about 1.8 km’s north of the airport. The report added that CCTV footage from a house showed the last moments of the flight leading to accident.
“It showed the aircraft turning in a steep bank to the right at high speed into the valley and crashing.”
Within minutes of the crash, another aircraft – that had just taken off – passed over the accident site and alerted the airport to send emergency services.“Upon reaching the accident site, they noticed the aircraft was on fire by seeing thick dark smoke coming from the valley.
The fire was extinguished, but the aircraft was engulfed by by flames with only the engine and one winglet remaining.”
Investigators said that they took the engine apart and discovered that some metals had melted during the fire.
“During (the) engine tear down most of the engine vital parts where found intact. A further inspection suggested to check the timing chain,” the report said.
“Upon opening the cover casing, it was observed that the chain was intact, but the distributor driving gear teeth were worn out to the limits and three had completely.