Baakens Valley plane crashed due to engine failure

The airports radar playback also showed the aircraft gradually losing altitude.

“At the time the aircraft reached the accident site it had an altitude indication of approximately 300 feet.”

The aircraft crashed about 1.8 km’s north of the airport. The report added that CCTV footage from a house showed the last moments of the flight leading to accident.

“It showed the aircraft turning in a steep bank to the right at high speed into the valley and crashing.”

Within minutes of the crash, another aircraft – that had just taken off – passed over the accident site and alerted the airport to send emergency services.“Upon reaching the accident site, they noticed the aircraft was on fire by seeing thick dark smoke coming from the valley.

The fire was extinguished, but the aircraft was engulfed by by flames with only the engine and one winglet remaining.”

Investigators said that they took the engine apart and discovered that some metals had melted during the fire.

“During (the) engine tear down most of the engine vital parts where found intact. A further inspection suggested to check the timing chain,” the report said.

“Upon opening the cover casing, it was observed that the chain was intact, but the distributor driving gear teeth were worn out to the limits and three had completely.