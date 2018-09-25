Secrets and lies | Sordid underbelly of Coega-Bhisho fight
Central to it is the Health department’s infrastructure boss Mlamli Tuswa, a man Coega claimed was the mastermind behind a dodgy scheme to siphon money from the department via the agency.
Details of the fraught relations between the Coega Development Corporation and the Bhisho health department have emerged in a trove of secret documents which contain allegations of bullying, bribery and corruption.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.