Attorney Johan Lorenzon told TimesLIVE that Spoor was released on warning on Sunday afternoon after being charged with “incitement” under the Riotous Assemblies Act and was due to appear in the Bizana Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

A second video clip from the scene showed police forming a defensive line to prevent members of the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) from entering a large tent where Mantashe was addressing a meeting near Xolobeni village.

The committee claimed that Mantashe was seeking to impose a "pre-cooked pro-mining propaganda” agenda at the meeting‚ without allowing opportunities for engagement by those opposed to mining.

The proposed mining project has led to bitter divisions within the community‚ following several violent clashes in the community – which has included the unsolved murder of prominent anti-mining leader Bazooka Radebe in 2016.

Responding to queries about the circumstances preceding Spoor’s arrest‚ a spokesman for the department of mineral resources said‚ “In short‚ discussions were positive. All parties present were given an opportunity to present their views either for or against mining‚ including a representative of the ACC.

“It’s unfortunate that that a small group of people were instigated to disrupt and suppress discussions‚ but the meeting proceeded as planned. Following this visit the minister now has first-hand knowledge and understanding of the issues in Xolobeni and will be able to take a more informed decision moving forward.”

On why Spoor was arrested‚ the department said: ”Kindly contact Mr Spoor or the local police for comment regarding his arrest.”

But the anti-mining committee painted a different picture of events on its Facebook page.“This is what has just happened in Xolobeni today: The minerals minister Gwede Mantashe was supposed to engage with the Amadiba Crisis Committee and coastal residents to hear their concerns about mining the Wild Coast.