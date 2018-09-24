MaXhosa designer earns MEC’s Special Award
Laduma Ngxokolo plans to use prize in project to assist other industry hopefuls
Port Elizabeth fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo’s internationally acclaimed brand earned him recognition at the provincial leg of the Lilizela Tourism Awards in East London on Frida
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.