Khoisan leaders injured in accident en route to Heritage Day celebration

A group of Port Elizabeth Khoisan leaders were injured in an accident en route to a Heritage Day celebration on Monday.

Paramount Chief Gert Steenkamp, Chief Cora Hennings, Paramount Chief Willie Human's wife Esme, Headman Neil Koraan and Gaoxaob Kai Anib were travelling from Port Elizabeth to Kokstad for the unveiling of a statue of Griekwa Adam Kok III when the accident happened.

The accident happened at about 3.55am on Monday morning.

Chief Crawford Fraser said while the accident had been a shock he had been pleased with the manner in which provincial politicians had rallied around the group.

He said many, including health MEC Helen Sauls-August, had ensured the group was well taken care of.

All members of the group except Steenkamp, who was transferred to a Port Elizabeth hospital for further care, are recovering at home.

Acting president David Mabuza unveiled the statue of Kok during his Heritage Day address in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.