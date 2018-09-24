Another teacher accused of hitting a pupil in Bay
A Uitenhage teenager is petrified to go to school following an incident in which a teacher allegedly grabbed him by the scruff of the neck, threw him into his classroom and assaulted him behind a locked door.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.