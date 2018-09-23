Three men arrested after allegedly conning Australian couple

Three men were arrested near Mthatha at the weekend after allegedly conning an Australian couple into paying a "tourism fee".

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the men, aged between 27 and 38 years, were arrested at about 12:30pm on Sunday.

The men allegedly defrauded the couple who were travelling from East London to Durban on Saturday.

"It is alleged that the couple were driving along the N2 when they were pulled off the road by two unknown men driving a silver VW Polo with one of them wearing a reflector jacket labelled Eastern Cape Tourism Board," Koena said.

"It is further alleged that the suspects demanded a tourism voucher claiming that the victims should pay a tourism fee."

The suspects then escorted the couple to an ATM where their three bank cards were used by the suspects.

Koena said that only after the suspects fled did the couple notice that money had been stolen.

Koena declined to specify the amount.

"During their arrest, four reflective jackets labelled Eastern Cape Tourism Board, a receipt book and R3450 were found in their vehicles," she said.

The vehicles were confiscated by police.

Acting Cluster Commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza said they were looking to link the men to other tourist related incidents.

"We must link them with all the incidents where our tourists are terrorised," Makonza said.

The three will appear in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.