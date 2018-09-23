PE family members arrested for murder

Three people, including two family members, were arrested for allegedly killing a relative during a fight outside their Booysen Park home on Sunday.

Bongani Tilango, 32, was stoned to death and stabbed with a bottle neck during an early morning altercation.

The incident happened at about 9am on the side of a gavel road in the shack area of Vastrap in Booysen Park.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Tilango’s 54-year-old mother, his 21-year-old sister and the mother’s 57-year-old boyfriend, had all been arrested for the murder.

“According to police information, the deceased [Tilango] left the house about a month ago after a family dispute.

“At 9am on Sunday morning, he then returned to the house and when they failed to let him in, he forced it [the door] open,” she said.

“Once he was inside the house, all three allegedly confronted him [Tilango] and ordered him to leave.

“It is further alleged that the three suspects rushed towards him and then chased him into the street where he was pelted with rocks and stabbed in the face with a broken bottle neck.”

All three are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesda.