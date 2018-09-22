Suspects arrested after being caught with stolen Volvo

Three men were arrested in Despatch on Friday night, after being caught driving a vehicle that was reported stolen last month.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the Volvo s40 was also used as a getaway vehicle during a Thornhill shop robbery on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, Flying Squad members stopped the car at about 8:30pm.

Swart said the vehicle was reported stolen in Bethesldorp, Port Elizabeth last month.

"A shotgun with several rounds were found in the suspects’s possession as well as groceries believed to belong to a store in Thornhill that was robbed on Thursday evening," she said.

"In the robbery case, it is alleged that four armed suspects entered the shop, threatened the owner with firearms and demanded cash, cigarettes, airtime and groceries from the store."

The suspects then fled in a silver Volvo S40.