PE man killed after attempting to stab municipal security detail

A member of a Nelson Mandela Bay municipal security detail escorting an electrician in Helenvale shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted to stab one of the officials at about 10:30am on Saturday.

After Anneclato Barend, 24, was shot, residents turned violent, pelting the municipal security officials with stones.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the electrician was attending to a fault at two houses in Uranus Street in Helenvale when the attack occured.

"On their arrival, the deceased [Barend] approached one of the security officers and ordered him to move his vehicle which he claimed was in front of his house. The official obliged and as he was moving the vehicle, Barend approached the other security official who was with the electrician. He started to harass them and after an argument, left," she said.

"A short while later, Barend returned with a long knife. He approached the security official in an attempt to stab him. The official pointed his firearm and requested that he step back, however, Barend refused and lunged for the officer who fired a shot."

Barend was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Naidu said the electrician and the security officers retreated after the shooting as residents became hostile - attempting to block the road and stopping the municipal vehicle from leaving the area.

A case of murder has been opened.