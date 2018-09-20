Police chaplain and wife arrested for fraud
Warrant Officer Vusumzi David, 51, and his wife, Olivia, 50, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud amounting to about R630,000.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.