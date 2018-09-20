Nelson Mandela Bay DA returns to opposition benches

Trollip said he believed the judgment was based on a technicality regarding DA councillor Mbuelelo Manyati’s membership who “sold us out”.

“It’s quite extraordinary because he said he was leaving the DA and took it a step further and crossed the benches and sat in the benches of the ANC. As far as we’re concerned we’ve seen this treachery before, the floor crossing of people who are desperate to get into power, get hold of patronage and will do anything to get that.

“We made three commitments prior to the election that we would stop corruption, improve service delivery and grow the economy. I believe two of those we can still fulfil in the benches of the opposition, namely, stopping corruption.

We’ll expose it and secondly we’ll improve service delivery by holding those in power to account,” Trollip said.

Bobani said he joined the hundreds of thousands of residents who rejoiced around the metro on Thursday.

“This government is determined to serve the interests of all residents around. We love and like them and they love and like us.

“We’ve been saying since from the onset, as of the 27 of August, that there’s nothing wrong that we’ve done.

“Everything was done by the book. There was only one guy that was moving around saying he’s the mayor yet that guy is not even occupying City Hall.

“There’s only one mayor here, one speaker here and one chief whip here. We’ve known we’ve been legal for some time.