Hello dagga, my old friend
Hilarious memes and videos flood social media after SA’s highest court rules it’s OK to grow your own weed and smoke it at home
Within minutes of Tuesday’s ruling, hilarious memes and videos starting flooding social media.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.