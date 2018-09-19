President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the election of Zingiswa Losi as Cosatu’s first woman president‚ saying it is a victory for women.

Losi, 42, from Port Elizabeth, was elected unopposed at the Cosatu conference in Midrand, Johannesburg.

She replaces Sdumo Dlamini‚ who decided not to stand for re-election.

“Ms Losi’s election as president of Cosatu affirms women – and black women in particular – as political activists and social reformers‚ leaders in their own right and agents of their own liberation,” Ramaphosa said.

“She is part of a growing corps of leadership in our country that is emulating the examples set by a succession of notable women who have led our society in various capacities.

“This election is an important step forward and a powerful symbol in the year in which we are celebrating the centenary of Mama Albertina Sisulu.

“I am confident that in this eminent role‚ Ms Losi will serve the interests of workers with the passion and dedication she has displayed throughout her career as an activist and political leader.”

Losi began her political career in student body Cosas while she was still at school.

She was part of the ANC Youth League structures in the Eastern Cape.

She served in the army for three years before going to work at the Ford car plant in Port Elizabeth.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape also congratulated her.