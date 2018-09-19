Ramaphosa hails Losi's appointment as Cosatu leader
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the election of Zingiswa Losi as Cosatu’s first woman president‚ saying it is a victory for women.
Losi, 42, from Port Elizabeth, was elected unopposed at the Cosatu conference in Midrand, Johannesburg.
She replaces Sdumo Dlamini‚ who decided not to stand for re-election.
“Ms Losi’s election as president of Cosatu affirms women – and black women in particular – as political activists and social reformers‚ leaders in their own right and agents of their own liberation,” Ramaphosa said.
“She is part of a growing corps of leadership in our country that is emulating the examples set by a succession of notable women who have led our society in various capacities.
“This election is an important step forward and a powerful symbol in the year in which we are celebrating the centenary of Mama Albertina Sisulu.
“I am confident that in this eminent role‚ Ms Losi will serve the interests of workers with the passion and dedication she has displayed throughout her career as an activist and political leader.”
Losi began her political career in student body Cosas while she was still at school.
She was part of the ANC Youth League structures in the Eastern Cape.
She served in the army for three years before going to work at the Ford car plant in Port Elizabeth.
The ANC in the Eastern Cape also congratulated her.
“Losi’s election as the first female Cosatu president must be recorded in history as a groundbreaking decision that led to the demise of patriarchy in the workers federation.
“The ANC has full confidence in Comrade Losi and we commit to giving her full support as a leader of a critical component in our tripartite alliance.”
Cosatu’s general secretary‚ Bheki Ntshalintshali‚ and his deputy‚ Solly Phetoe‚ were also elected unopposed.
Meanwhile, SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande called on the tripartite alliance to discuss allegations of a plot against Ramaphosa at its next alliance summit.
Addressing delegates at the conference, Nzimande urged them not to let the matter slide.
“This thing is not only a threat to the ANC‚ it is a threat to our revolution as a whole.
“It must be discussed and it must be dealt with‚ we must get to the bottom of it,” he said.
Nzimande said the plot was part of a fightback campaign against people opposed to state capture.
“We even pointed out as the SACP where we think this fightback is coming from.
“We are therefore not surprised at all about talks now of political plots‚” he said.
His address came a day after Ramaphosa took a swipe at ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over his alleged involvement in the plot.
The Sunday Times revealed two weeks ago that Magashule‚ together with former president Jacob Zuma‚ former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANC Women’s League secretary Meokgo Matuba were party to meetings plotting to remove Ramaphosa.
Nzimande said the fightback campaign was not only directed at Ramaphosa but at all South Africans who wanted to rescue the country from the dark forces hoping to steal it.