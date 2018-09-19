PE pair allegedly con home buyers out of R600,000

A Port Elizabeth police chaplain and his wife were released on R2,000 bail each after being arrested for allegedly conning home buyers out of R600,000.

Warrant Officer Vusumzi Patrick David, 51, and his wife, Olivia Nondumiso David, 50, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud amounting to about R630,000.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said the couple were arrested on Tuesday.

"They are suspected of masquerading as estate agents to four alleged victims," she said.

"They allegedly promised to help the victims to purchase houses in the Port Elizabeth area.

"The accused then allegedly collected just over R600,000 and failed to deliver the houses as promised."

Police appealed to any other alleged victims to contact the investigating officer, Constable Siviwe Lucwaba, on 072-580-2553.