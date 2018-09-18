News

Water tariffs news delayed

By Nomazima Nkosi - 18 September 2018

Despite infrastructure and engineering political head Andile Lungisa saying on Friday that an announcement on a way forward with water tariffs would be made on Monday that “will put a smile on ratepayers’ faces”, the day came with no good news just yet.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

Latest Videos

Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines
Mayor Mongameli Bobani at New Brighton IDP

Most Read

X