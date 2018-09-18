Top judges sift weed from chaff
Constitutional court to rule on private dagga use
Dagga users in Port Elizabeth were urged last night to “puff their very last illegal joint” ahead of Tuesday’s landmark Constitutional Court judgment on the private use of dagga.
