Taxi strike expected to leave thousands stranded

Tens of thousands of Eastern Cape commuters are expected to be left stranded on Wednesday as taxi operators say they are going ahead with a one-day total shutdown of services.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said the decision could affect commuters throughout the province – both at taxi ranks for shorter commutes and for those planning long distance trips.

Two main bus services are also being suspended as a precautionary measure while certain matric trial exams have been moved to next week. Taxi operators have laid the blame at the doorstep of Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana, labelling her “arrogant” and saying she does not take the taxi industry seriously.

Rising fuel prices were also of concern Santaco said. Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said on numerous occasions his department had sat down with Santaco leadership to discuss the challenges of constant fuel price hikes with respect to scholar transport.

“The allegations of arrogance and not taking the taxi industry seriously levelled against the MEC are unfortunate and unfair. Tikana is one of the most humble, fair and yet firm people around,” Binqose said.

The department has requested commuters to use alternative transport on Wednesday and to be on high alert.