Psychiatric hospital gets new chief
New CEO for Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Grahamstown
The Eastern Cape department of health has appointed a new CEO for Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Grahamstown despite its boss, who has been reassigned, seeking an interdict to stop his removal.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.