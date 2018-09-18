Call to consider age of rapist and murderer

Judge Dayalin Chetty is expected to hand down sentencing on Thursday

Arguments about whether or not a teenager, convicted in August on a litany of charges, including the brutal rape and murder of a 95-year-old Uitenhage woman, should be sentenced under the Child Justice Act were heard in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

