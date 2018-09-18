Body found in Port Elizabeth retirement village

The body of an elderly man was found outside his house in the Allandale Retirement Village in Walmer Downs on Tuesday morning.

Barend Mouton, 88, was found in the back yard of his free standing unit in the village, in Allandale Drive, at about 8:20am.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a firearm was found next to his body.

“The caregiver went to the unit at about 8:20am where she found him outside with a gunshot wound to the head,” Naidu said.

“Nothing appears to be missing and there appears to be no foul play. No note was found inside the house.”

Naidu said Mouton's family last spoke to him at about 6pm on Monday.

“The estimated time of death remains unknown at this stage however it will be determined during the postmortem,” she said.

The firearm, a .22 pistol, was registered in Mouton's name.

An inquest case is under investigation.