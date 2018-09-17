News

Standard Bank and state capture: 'It was the first time I saw my boss really angry'

By Karyn Maughan - 17 September 2018

Standard Bank’s Ian Sinton became the first bank official to take the stand in the state capture commission of inquiry on September 17 2018. Journalist Karyn Maughan gives us the highlights of his testimony. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

A senior Standard Bank official has claimed the bank’s CEO was “called to Luthuli House” to explain to the ANC why it had closed Gupta accounts — and he says he had never seen his boss that angry.

“We thought it inappropriate‚ but we nevertheless agreed to attend‚” Standard Bank’s Ian Sinton testified at the State Capture Inquiry on Monday morning.

At that meeting‚ he said‚ “we were asked to comment on the allegation that we were part of ‘white monopoly capital’ and the closing of the accounts was part of a campaign of ours to drive black people out of business in South Africa.

“We dealt with that in that meeting‚ but I asked who was responsible for this notion‚ on what basis did they come to the conclusion that they accused us of being part of this conspiracy? And they refused to give an answer to that question.”

Sinton said it was his understanding that then ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe had called the meeting between Standard Bank and the ANC. Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala had attended it.

“We were asked to comment on the reports that we were taking instructions from people in Stellenbosch. We rejected those out of hand‚” Sinton said.

“I think it’s the first time that I’ve seen my boss‚ Sim Tshabalala‚ really angry.”

Sinton added that‚ during that meeting with the ANC‚ he had stressed that the bank was obliged to comply with the prescripts of the law.

Sinton said former Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa confirmed he had asked the ANC to intervene after four banks severed ties with the Guptas.

He said Howa said he had written to then president Jacob Zuma about these closed accounts.

Sinton has revealed how suspicious transactions – including the transfer of money meant for the Estina Dairy Project to Dubai and an attempt by Gupta-owned Oakbay to transfer a R1.4-billion mine rehabilitation trust to Bank of Baroda – had led to Standard Bank deciding to terminate the Gupta accounts.

Sinton said Standard Bank did not believe the response given by the Guptas’ business associates as to why this had been done.

They claimed it was because the Bank of Baroda “offered a better interest rate”.

“We were not satisfied with that answer because no one had inquired of us what interest rate we were actually paying on that account. So we didn’t believe the answer.”

He said Absa’s decision to sever ties with the Guptas in 2015 had put Standard Bank “on notice” about its relationship with the family’s businesses‚ and prompted Standard Bank to do its own investigations.

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane – who at one stage claimed that Cabinet wanted to launch an inquiry into why major banks had closed Gupta accounts – has been formally notified of the latest evidence led before the commission.

Zwane‚ who was at the helm of an inter-ministerial committee which met with the banks over their decisions to terminate their Gupta accounts‚ is still considering if and how he will respond to the evidence given by bank officials.

On Monday morning‚ Sinton became the first bank official to take the stand before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‚ and explained what had led Standard Bank to serve the Guptas with notice that they intended to close their accounts.

Sinton testified that the bank needed “to constantly be on our guard”‚ to ensure that it did not violate the law by being “willfully blind” to suspicious transactions.

The consequences of such blindness could be “significant fines” or prison sentences‚ he said.

Zondo‚ responding to Sinton’s testimony that the bank would terminate the accounts of clients who it believed there was a strong case against‚ without seeking their side of the story‚ suggested this seemed “quite unfair”.

But Sinton replied that banks had the legal and contractual power to terminate accounts that they believed were “risky” to them – and this was backed up by specific case law.

Oakbay’s Howa‚ in a letter objecting to the conduct of the banks in closing the Guptas’ accounts‚ had himself acknowledged that any legal challenge to the closure of the accounts would be “stillborn” because of banks having this power to terminate.

- TimesLIVE

Related Articles

Zondo invites Jacob Zuma to respond to allegations by Mentor and Maseko

Zondo said he asked Zuma to put forward his version of events in terms of the evidence presented by former government spokesman Themba Maseko and ...
News
4 days ago

'Guptas pocketed more than R200m from GCIS'

The Gupta family pocketed more than R200-million from the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) through 11 different bank accounts ...
News
7 days ago

DA launches petition calling for ANC president to testify at state capture inquiry

The petition calls on Ramaphosa to explain why the governing party allowed state capture to flourish under its nose for so long.
News
8 days ago

Guptas are scared to return to SA

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ does not want to testify at the State Capture Inquiry – because he’s facing a corruption case linked to ...
News
11 days ago

Vuyo Mvoko | SA deserves very much better

We may no longer have a giggling fellow who embarrassed us at every turn, who never hid the fact that he didn’t care, but that however doesn’t mean ...
Opinion
10 days ago

Faith Muthambi labels Phumla Williams a shameful manipulator and liar

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi has hit back at testimony given by acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams to the commission of ...
News
13 days ago

Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma want to cross-examine state inquiry witnesses

Two of the Gupta brothers and former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane have applied to cross-examine witnesses at the state capture inquiry.
News
14 days ago

Latest Videos

Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines
Mayor Mongameli Bobani at New Brighton IDP

Most Read

X