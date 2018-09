A desperate Bay mother is looking for her son, who went missing on September 8.

On Sunday, police confirmed that they too were looking for Asenamandla Mfuko, 23.

Mfuko was last seen by his mother, Grace Mfuko, at their Sowetoon-Sea home on the Saturday evening.

He was on his way out to a tavern.

Anyone who can assist with information should visit the Kwazakhele police station or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.