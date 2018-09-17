Model pilot gets his wings
Picture taken at tender age of 2 proves sign of things to come for newly qualified flier
At the age of 2½ Dylan Liebenberg was not too pleased when he was forced to pose in a Harvard aircraft replica for a photograph in a newspaper, but some 20 years later the newly qualified commercial pilot cannot get enough of planes.
