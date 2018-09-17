Fishermen who allegedly beat, stabbed seal pup appear in court
Two men identified after video emerged on social media of them allegedly attacking a cape fur seal pup
The two fishermen who allegedly beat and stabbed a seal pup while filming the attack on a cellphone, appeared in the Laaiplek Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Monday.
This came after shocking cellphone video footage emerged of the seal pup being beaten, stabbed and tossed around by two fishermen in June.
The video went viral, outraging people all over the globe.
On Monday Rynard van der Heever, 22, and Marius Tredoux, 19, appeared in the court in Laaiplek where they face a string of charges under the Biodiversity Act, Marine Living Resources Act and the Animal Protection Act.
About 50 people from various animal rights groups, including the SPCA and department of environmental affairs, were at the court.
This comes after the police’s cyber unit had confirmed with Laaiplek police station investigators that the cellphone video was authentic.
The attack is believed to have taken place in the Veldrif area in the Western Cape.
Laaiplek police station commander Captain Predon Ackeer confirmed that the men had been summoned to appeared in court on Monday and the case was then postponed until October 15.
The investigator, who declined to be named, said the two had already been processed and their fingerprints taken.
“The case was remanded for the two to consult with their lawyer,” the detective said.
The men were released on warning but told to appear in the same court next month.
West Coast and Swartland SPCA chairwoman Colette Mang welcomed the swift action by the police, calling for a speedy trial and a harsh punishment.
“I watched the video again last night after only being able to watch it once. It is truly sickening. Watching them laugh and actually enjoying it is just horrific,” she said.
“We are very happy that there is action on this case and that there will be justice. We will be at court every time to make sure this goes swiftly.”
Asked about the work done by the police, Mang said that her team had worked hand-in-hand with the police to ensure a strong case.
“We have never dealt with a situation like this where there are dual charges in terms of the Biodiversity Act and the Animal Protection Act. Usually, as the SPCA we prepare our own docket and investigation. We then hand it to the police who take it through the processes,” she said.
“We are just so happy this is going forward. There will be justice for this horrific incident.”
At the time, Bayworld marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr said the young seal was unlikely to have survived.
The footage shows two men on a boat, called the Sea Hawk, continuously beating and stabbing a Cape Fur seal pup while taking the cellphone video. In the video, the seal is trapped in a compartment on the boat’s deck and tries to escape while being stabbed and beaten.
During the disturbing two-minute clip, the seal frantically tries to climb out as it is being slashed with a knife.
The fishermen then grab the pup by the neck and throw it against the deck of the boat.
At one stage, the man taking the video tells his accomplice to give the seal beer, before pouring it over the pup. He grabs the pup’s hind flippers, lifts it off the ground and then tries to pour beer into the pup’s mouth while it tries to wiggle free.
Before the video ends, the man holds the seal over the ledge of the boat before swinging it over his head and then smashing it back onto the deck of the boat.
Van der Heever is believed to have taped the video while Tredoux carried out the acts.
Shortly after the video surfaced on June 11 Mang identified the two suspects, prompting a criminal case to be opened for investigation.
The incident, described as barbaric by investigators, triggered a probe by the department of environmental affairs and tourism, the SPCA and police said.
Investigations revealed that the video was shot in December.
WARNING: This video contains graphic content which may upset some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.
