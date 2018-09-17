Fishermen who allegedly beat, stabbed seal pup appear in court

The two fishermen who allegedly beat and stabbed a seal pup while filming the attack on a cellphone, appeared in the Laaiplek Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Monday.

This came after shocking cellphone video footage emerged of the seal pup being beaten, stabbed and tossed around by two fishermen in June.

The video went viral, outraging people all over the globe.

On Monday Rynard van der Heever, 22, and Marius Tredoux, 19, appeared in the court in Laaiplek where they face a string of charges under the Biodiversity Act, Marine Living Resources Act and the Animal Protection Act.

About 50 people from various animal rights groups, including the SPCA and department of environmental affairs, were at the court.

This comes after the police’s cyber unit had confirmed with Laaiplek police station investigators that the cellphone video was authentic.

The attack is believed to have taken place in the Veldrif area in the Western Cape.

Laaiplek police station commander Captain Predon Ackeer confirmed that the men had been summoned to appeared in court on Monday and the case was then postponed until October 15.

The investigator, who declined to be named, said the two had already been processed and their fingerprints taken.

“The case was remanded for the two to consult with their lawyer,” the detective said.

The men were released on warning but told to appear in the same court next month.