DA to raise questions over China ‘gift’ to SA

The DA will submit parliamentary questions to the presidency and finance minister Nhlanhla Nene to establish the full details of the terms and conditions attached to a “gift” of R370bn that President Cyril Ramaphosa has apparently negotiated with China.

Recent media reports indicated that the Chinese government had promised this multibillion-rand “gift” to SA as some sort of stimulus package, DA finance spokesperson Alf Lees said on Sunday.

“It would be naive in the extreme to think this ‘gift’ comes with no strings attached.

“The Chinese have a history of getting more than their pound of flesh in worth out of African and other countries that they make funds available to‚” Lees said.

The Chinese modus operandi was clearly to initially offer good terms‚ knowing that more money would be asked for and then‚ as more money was requested‚ the terms and conditions would become more and more onerous until the borrowing country found itself in a debt trap, he said.

“Once it cannot pay China what is due‚ the debt-ridden country is forced to give up assets and sovereignty that were included as the terms and conditions got more and more strenuous‚” Lees said.

Ramaphosa was “desperate for the $100bn in foreign investment funding that he promised to SA”.