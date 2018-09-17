Addo ranger back in court for foster daughter's murder

The Addo Elephant Park ranger who fatally shot his one-year-old foster child and wounded his wife – who was holding the toddler at the time – appeared in the Paterson Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Shaun Billet, 45, the father of two other children, was arrested in August for murder and attempted murder.

He was released on R500 bail.

Billet reappeared in the same court on Monday where his bail was extended.

Joslyn Snyman's tragic death happened at 7am on June 27 at the Billets’ staff home in the Arizona camp at the Addo Elephant National Park.

The shooting, which at the time was said to be accidental, resulted in little Joslyn bleeding to death after the assault rifle bullet ripped through her leg.

The shooting triggered another probe by police into the rifles and firearms kept at the SANParks reserve.

Police said Joslyn – the niece of Billet’s wife, Irene, 42 – had been living with the family since Irene’s sister died shortly after giving birth to her.

The Billets then became Joslyn’s legal guardians.

Billet is due to appear in court again on October 22.