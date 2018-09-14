Uber driver fired for brawl that left man, 71, in hospital

Uber SA has confirmed that the man who was caught on CCTV camera beating a 71-year-old elderly man to a pulp in the parking lot of OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg is one of their drivers.

"What’s been described is horrible and something no one should ever go through. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time and we will continue to stay in touch with them to offer our support‚" said Uber’s Samantha Allenberg.

“This violent and aggressive behaviour is completely unacceptable. Upon learning of this‚ we immediately removed the driver's access to the app."We have been in close contact with law enforcement to provide them with as much information as possible‚ which has led to the suspects arrest‚" she said.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the brawl.