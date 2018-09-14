Three dead in Port Elizabeth gang shootings

Three people were killed in a string of gang-related shootings in the Helenvale area in Port Elizabeth over 12 hours.

While police do not yet know the cause for the latest spate of shootings, they suspect it may be gang-related.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the latest incident happened at about 6:30am on Friday when Franklin Grootboom, 32, was gunned down in Renecke Road, Helenvale.

“He was walking to a nearby spaza shop in Renecke Road, Helenvale, with a friend when a group of about eight men approached them.

“The group then started to chase them during which time shots were fire at the two fleeing men. He (Grootboom) fled into the yard of a house in the street where he was shot multiple times. The suspects then fled.”

It is believed that the attackers are from the Hondekoppe gang.