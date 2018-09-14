News

She’s 100 and she’s finally got her wings

Airline puts Eastern Cape woman on cloud nine as dream comes true

By Shaun Gillham - 14 September 2018

Emily Sakulwa finally got her wings this week and while it took her more than 100 years, she did it without a sip of any energy drink – and that’s no bull.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

One, two…five! SA welcomes the Buthelezi quintuplets
Entrepreneurs inspired to shine

Most Read

X