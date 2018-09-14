She’s 100 and she’s finally got her wings
Airline puts Eastern Cape woman on cloud nine as dream comes true
Emily Sakulwa finally got her wings this week and while it took her more than 100 years, she did it without a sip of any energy drink – and that’s no bull.
