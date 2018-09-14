Robbers hit shop in Uitenhage

Four men robbed a shop in Kolgans Street in Rosedale, Uitenhage, at about 8pm on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the men, one armed with a firearm, entered the shop and assaulted an assistant while demanding money.

“The suspects then took an undisclosed amount of money, airtime and cigarettes and fled from the scene,” she said.

Swart said that the shop assistant sustained minor injuries during the robbery.

Swart said detectives were still searching for the suspects on Friday morning.

Swart appealed to business owners to implement additional safety measures such as security entrance gates after a certain time.

Anyone with any information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Wouter Verwey on 084 846 2273.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.