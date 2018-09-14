A learner allegedly stabbed and killed a teacher on Thursday at a school in Zeerust‚ North West.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was “appalled” after the death of Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate‚ 24.

“The stabbing incident happened in full view of a class that was in the process of writing an examination.

“The death of 24-year-old‚ Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate can only be described as an abhorrent travesty‚” Motshekga said.

Motshekga said it was “heartbreaking” to lose a teacher who had “so much potential for greatness”.

Mokolobate allegedly reprimanded the learner on Wednesday for skipping the queue at the school’s feeding programme.