News

Nurses march to air grievances

By Estelle Ellis - 14 September 2018

The Eastern Cape department of health has promised to respond within seven days to demands by nurses and care workers who, among other things, want the acting district manager removed.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

One, two…five! SA welcomes the Buthelezi quintuplets
Entrepreneurs inspired to shine

Most Read

X