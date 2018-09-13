Sylvester‚ the lion that twice went walkabout from the Karoo National Park‚ has settled down in his new home and started a family.

After mating with Angel‚ one of two lionesses at Kuzuko Lodge in the Eastern Cape‚ Sylvester is the father of two cubs‚ it was announced on Thursday.

The 12-week-old youngsters were seen by reserve staff for the first time on Monday‚ and photographs show them staying close to Angel. She is one of two orphaned sisters at Kuzuko.

Sylvester was given a home on the 15‚000ha Kuzuko reserve — a concession area of Addo Elephant National Park — in May 2016 after twice escaping from the Karoo park.

During his first escape‚ in June 2015‚ he evaded capture for three weeks and wandered more than 370km.

After his capture‚ he was fitted with a satellite tracking collar‚ which alerted rangers that he had left the park again in March 2016.

He was recaptured three days later and moved to Kuzuko‚ where he and a younger male‚ Fielies‚ were finally given the run of the reserve in January 2017.