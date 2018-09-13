The ANC in parliament has used its majority to push through a resolution to pay full retirement benefits to former president Jacob Zuma.

These include an annual salary of R2.9m, which he was earning at the time of his retirement, as well as medical aid for life.

The house debated the motion sponsored by ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu following a recommendation last month from the Independent Commission on the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

But all the opposition parties that spoke during the debate – the DA‚ EFF‚ COPE and the FF Plus – roundly rejected the motion.

Only the IFP was in favour. DA chief whip John Steenhuisen led the charge against the payment of post-retirement benefits to Zuma‚ saying he did not deserve the benefits, given how he had presided over the country between 2009 and February 2018.

Sam Matiase of the EFF said: “We cannot stand here and condone that the man who stole so much from the public be honoured and be decorated in the manner in which the ANC wants.”

Senior ANC MP Thoko Didiza said there was no legal basis for depriving the former president of his retirement benefits, because he had not been impeached.

In the end‚ the majority party had its way‚ defeating the opposition by 107 votes to 97.