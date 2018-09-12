ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has admitted meeting former president Jacob Zuma at a Durban hotel last week, but denied the meeting was to discuss how to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In an interview with eNCA on Tuesday‚ Magashule also admitted to meeting former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and former SAA chair Dudu Myeni at the Beverly Hills hotel in Umhlanga Rocks a day before the meeting with Zuma.

Magashule said he met Zuma to discuss “organisational issues” and Mahumapelo had a separate meeting with Zuma.

He said he had briefed national ANC officials on the outcome of the meeting‚ but they were not made aware of the meeting beforehand.

The Sunday Times revealed that Magashule and other top leaders met at the Maharani hotel on Thursday last week.

The meeting is believed to have discussed a fightback strategy involving court action to challenge the outcome of 2017’s ANC conference‚ which elected Ramaphosa as party president.