Women are the safest drivers in South Africa and‚ believe it or not‚ the best drivers in the country live in Cape Town.

This‚ according to Discovery Vitality CEO Dr Craig Nossel‚ is based on data that considered three years of driving stats from the medical aid providers’ members in Bloemfontein‚ Durban‚ Cape Town‚ Johannesburg‚ Port Elizabeth and Pretoria.

“The data is adjusted based on the population size of the city... and considers braking‚ cornering and acceleration‚ as well as phone usage‚ speeding and night driving‚” said Nossel.

In other words‚ if your aunt or granny in Cape Town drives you around‚ you are likely to be the safest on the country’s roads – which‚ Nossel said‚ statistically‚ were the most dangerous in the world.

Durbanites need urgent intervention‚ coming last overall in the Road to a Healthier South Africa 2018 survey.