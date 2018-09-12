“Overcrowded classrooms undermine children’s right to a basic education as enshrined in section 29 of the Constitution. Regulation 9(2) of the Regulations Relating to Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure state that ‘acceptable’ classrooms contain a maximum of 40 learners.

“The Infrastructure Norms‚ published in 2013‚ were meant to be phased in over seven years and required the MEC to provide plans for implementing the Norms and to continually report to the Minister of Basic Education on the progress of these plans.”

According to the LRC‚ available plans do not include provision for the four schools‚ where overcrowding has reached “crisis” levels.

“The overcrowding at Mnceba SSS‚ which has 12 classes with more than 80 learners and two classes with more than 100 learners‚ has resulted in teachers holding classes outside under trees.”

Enduku JSS has six classrooms with more than 70 learners and Attwell Madala SSS has six classes with more than 80 learners‚ while almost all the classrooms at Dudumayo SSS have more than 80 learners and four classes have more than 100 learners.

The LRC said overcrowding at these schools has made it difficult for learners to hear their teachers.

“Teachers cannot move around the classroom and learners have to mark their own work. Teachers cannot keep track of each student and learners skip school for long periods without being noticed‚” the LRC said.

The MEC has not opposed the case‚ which has not yet been set down for hearing.