She’s a real ‘super trooper’
’Abba’ cast celebrates birthday of young woman with fighting spirit in hospital
Nkasayi was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome in May and has spent the past four months fighting for her life.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.