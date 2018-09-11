News

She’s a real ‘super trooper’

’Abba’ cast celebrates birthday of young woman with fighting spirit in hospital

By Estelle Ellis - 11 September 2018

Nkasayi was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome in May and has spent the past four months fighting for her life.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Explainer: We’re broke! What the recession means for SA
Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far

Most Read

X