Bay electrician murder accused denied bail

By Devon Koen - 11 September 2018
From left, Christine Russouw and her children Wayne and Chantelle. File picture
Image: Supplied

Two of the four people accused of the brutal murder of a Bay electrician in July, were denied bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

In her judgment Magistrate Thuli Betela said Wayne Russouw, 31, and his co-accused Ronald Swartz, 24, had failed to provide any exceptional or substantial circumstances to be released from custody.

The men along with Russouw’s mother, Christine, 55 and sister Chantelle, 34, face charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, after they were arrested for the murder of Petrus Scholtz, 70.

Scholtz’s severely beaten body was discovered on a gravel road in Fairview on July 19.

He had clingwrap around his head while his hands and feet were bound.

The Russouws along with Swartz allegedly murdered the elderly man with the intent to steal his bakkie and electrical equipment.

All four accused were arrested within days of the murder.

Christine and Chantelle had earlier abandoned their bail applications.

All four will remain in custody and are expected to appear in court on October 25.

