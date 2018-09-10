Eastern Cape cop arrested for fraud

An Eastern Cape policeman has been arrested for fraud in connection with fake travel allowance claims.

Sergeant Melumzi Mnakaniso, 40, was arrested by members of the Serious Corruption Investigation unit on 14 charges of fraud totalling R42,000 last Thursday.

He appeared in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was released on bail of R1,500.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said Mnakaniso, who was based at the Qumbu police station near Mthatha, allegedly defrauded the state by submitting fraudulent subsistence and travel allowance claims for official trips to Port Elizabeth between 2012 and 2014.

“It is further alleged that he submitted fraudulent subpoenas under the pretence that he was attending court cases whereas these cases had been either finalised or withdrawn.”

Feni said Mnakaniso was also accused of submitting invoices for a Port Elizabeth Bed and Breakfast which no longer existed.

“He is further accused of claiming for taxi fare after obtaining false invoices from a local taxi association. He allegedly claimed that he utilised public transport for these official trips,” she said.

Mnakaniso is due to appear in the same court in November 12.