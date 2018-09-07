Bosasa probe complete

A decade-long investigation into corruption involving facility management company Bosasa and government officials has finally been completed.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwane Mulaudzi said on Thursday the investigation had wrapped up with just some “administration issues that need sorting out” before the docket was handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Responding to questions sent earlier in the week, Mulaudzi said: “All other matters remain confidential.”

Once the Hawks have handed the docket over, the NPA will have to decide what charges would be laid and who should be charged.

The investigation involves politically connected businessman Gavin Watson and former prisons boss Linda Mti, who was also once head of safety and security for Nelson Mandela Bay.

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report released in 2009 found that Bosasa officials had allegedly paid bribes to Mti and department of correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham to secure multimillionrand tenders.

While not much had been heard about the Bosasa investigation in recent years, the corruption allegations resurfaced a few weeks ago when the company’s former CEO, Angelo Agrizzi, announced that he would lift the lid on corruption.

Agrizzi said that while he knew he would implicate himself he would provide investigators with statements.

Earlier this week, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said once the investigation was complete, a decision would be made on whether Agrizzi would become a Section 204 witness (state witness).

Bosasa first became involved in South Africa’s prisons in 2004, to provide catering services.