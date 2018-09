Nelson Mandela Bay’s ambulance service’s phone lines are not working.

The metro’s head of emergency medical services, Brenhan Metune, said heavy rain had knocked out the server at the ambulance call centre in Lindsay Road, Korsten.

The police’s 10111 call centre is aware of the outage.

Those needing a metro ambulance must call either 082 947 2705 or 082 946 9181.