Officials focus on service delivery challenges

Government officials from all spheres will be on the ground in Nelson Mandela Bay over the next four weeks to discuss service delivery challenges with the communities.

This was part of the Eastern Cape government’s public service month celebrations, premier Phumulo Masualle said on Tuesday at the East Cape Training Centre in Zwide.

Masualle said that the theme for 2018, Thuma Mina, was aimed at all the public servants in government departments to recommit themselves to the Batho Pele/People First principles.

Among those who were in attendance were economic development, tourism & environmental affairs MEC Oscar Mabuyane, education MEC Mandla Makupula and Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani, with members of his mayoral committee.

“We are committed to serving people, and we would like to bring services closer to the people and lessen the battles and hardship our people undergo to access services,” Masualle said.

He said getting closer to the people might help in finding possible solutions to the social ills communities faced daily.

“It is a culture that we only serve people when the MEC and officials are coming; we need to serve people in a consistent manner so they may be proud of being citizens of this country,” Masualle said.

Public Service Commission deputy director-general Irene Mathenjwa urged public servants to be professional and work for their salaries.

“Do not only do your job because the premier and officials are around – do not just come and clock in and not do the work. Always do your job right, even when no-one is watching,” she said.

Nomandla Nkethezo, from Ward 47 in KwaNobuhle, said it was hard to access services from government departments.

“I hope that public servants can do their jobs with honour and dignity and stop giving us attitude whenever we need their assistance,” she said.