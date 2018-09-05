Hospital looking for relatives of man found on road

Social workers at Livingstone hospital are looking for the relatives of a man who was found next to the road without any identification or means of communication.

Zukiswa Weni said the man, in his early 20s or 30s, is unable to speak or write but he is awake. He was originally admitted at Dora Nginza Hospital but later sent to Livingstone Hospital.

Weni said they have absolutely no information on the man. It is not even known where he was found.

She said they urgently need the public to assist her in finding his family. Weni asked anybody who can assist to phone her on 041 4052129 or 083 759 6546.