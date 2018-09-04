Former communications minister Faith Muthambi has hit back at testimony given by acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams to the commission of inquiry investigating state capture‚ calling her a “shameful manipulator” and a “liar”.

She further accused Williams of having an “almost psychotic hatred” for her.

In a statement released on Tuesday‚ Muthambi said Williams' testimony was a “personal‚ inappropriate and unjustified” attack on her.

The commission heard on Monday how Muthambi wanted to “steal at all costs” by stripping Williams of her powers.

“Because of the intimate knowledge that I have of the management of GCIS‚ I could not but respond with shock‚ (but also a degree of dejavu and familiarity) because I have experienced her modus operandi over years. Phumla Williams is one of the most shameful manipulators and liars that I have ever had the displeasure to encounter‚” Muthambi said in the statement.

Williams broke down during her testimony before the commission when she relived her harrowing account of how Muthambi‚ as communication minister‚ stripped her of her powers and "tortured” her.

“The effects of my torture were back. I was no longer sleeping. I had nightmares. My facial twitches were back. I had panic attacks‚” Williams told the commission.

Muthambi‚ who is an ANC MP and member of the party’s national executive committee‚ did not take kindly to Williams’ remarks accusing her of being “emotionally unhinged”.