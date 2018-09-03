News

GALLERY | ‘Spectatheletes’ make Ironman special

Nelson Mandela Bay hosts the world in spectacular athletic challenge

By Herald Reporter - 03 September 2018

Light rain failed to deter “spectathletes” lining the barriers along the finish chute as German triathlete Jan Frodeno raced to the title at the 2018 Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

On Saturday, the women had to contend with entirely different conditions – the heat.

Despite the sun beating down on them, the women’s professional field put on some impressive displays.

Four-time 70.3 world champion Daniela Ryf said it was one of the best races she had competed in from an organisational standpoint.

Here are some of our favourite moments from the phenomenal event: 

2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay. Winner of the men's event Jan Frodeno takes a selfie with spectators
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay. Left, Alistair Brownlee and Jan Frodeno after completing the race
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay. Germany's Jan Frodeno crowned the champ
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - From left, Alistair Brownlee (2nd), Jan Frodeno (1st) and Javier Gomez Noya (3rd)
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - South African pro athlete Jeanni Seymour after completing the race
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - Four-time 70.3 world champion Daniela Ryf after winning the women's event
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - From left, Lucy Charles (2nd), Daniela Ryf (1st) and Anne Haug (3rd)
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - From left, Lucy Charles (2nd), Daniela Ryf (1st) and Anne Haug (3rd)
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - Emily Clavel at the start of the women's event of the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship.
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
1 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
2 September 2018 - Physically challenged athlete Pieter Du Preez is helped by Raynard Tissink during the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee
2 September 2018 - The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Eugene Coetzee

