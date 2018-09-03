GALLERY | ‘Spectatheletes’ make Ironman special

Light rain failed to deter “spectathletes” lining the barriers along the finish chute as German triathlete Jan Frodeno raced to the title at the 2018 Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

On Saturday, the women had to contend with entirely different conditions – the heat.

Despite the sun beating down on them, the women’s professional field put on some impressive displays.

Four-time 70.3 world champion Daniela Ryf said it was one of the best races she had competed in from an organisational standpoint.

Here are some of our favourite moments from the phenomenal event: