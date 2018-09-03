Absa aims at bettering the best

A shared vision to better the best matrics in the Eastern and Southern Cape has seen Absa sign as co-title sponsor for the highly coveted The Herald Absa Matric of the Year Awards.

With the top 20 finalists selected, the announcement of this year’s winners – who will take home their share of prizes worth more than R120,000 – is closer than ever.

Absa retail banking regional executive Johnny Alcock said all entrants had shown great zeal and ambition.

He said the partnership between Absa and The Herald Matric of the Year Awards sought to encourage young people to channel their energies into education and sport to achieve excellence in life.

“There’s a way of doing things that’s unique to our continent, of meeting every challenge with tenacity, ingenuity, positivity and creativity.

“At Absa, we call this Africanacity, the distinctly African ability always to find ways to get things done.

“It’s the driving force behind everything we do to make possibilities come to life,” he said.